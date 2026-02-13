Kyrgyzstan reveals Bishkek’s central role in tax revenues
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek’s hefty slice of Kyrgyzstan’s tax pie highlights the city’s position as the nation’s financial heartbeat, proving just how vital it is for the country’s economic backbone.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy