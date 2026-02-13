Israel sees strong potential to support Kazakhstan’s digital dev't, ambassador says (Exclusive)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Israel sees strong potential to support Kazakhstan’s digital and AI development agenda, Ambassador of Israel to Kazakhstan Yoav Bistritsky told Trend.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy