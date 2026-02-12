Azerbaijani SSS lifts veil on Fuad Gahramanli’s cash ties with Mehdiyev and Abbasov (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The Azerbaijani State Security Service (SSS), in its statement, has shared footage of Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP) member Fuad Gahramanli receiving money from Ramiz Mehdiyev and Abbas Abbasov, Trend reports.

According to the indictment filed against the accused in the criminal case, as the co-founders and leaders of the organization, which was created by special service agencies of the foreign country to interfere with political processes in Azerbaijan and registered in a foreign country on July 4, 2012 under the name “Union of Russian Azerbaijani Organizations” and called “Union of Billionaires,” Abbas Abbasov and Rustan Ibrahimbeyov, as well as Ramiz Mehdiyev, chairman of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP) Ali Karimli, and party members - Fuad Gahramanli, Ganimat Zahidov, and others, conspired to forcibly seize state power and forcibly change the current constitutional state structure.

After the creation of an organization called the “National Council of Democratic Forces” (National Council), which nominated Rustam Ibrahimbeyov, a foreign national, as a candidate for the Presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2013, they acted with the financial assistance and other forms of organizational support of foreign special service agencies to commit mass riots, disobey lawful demands of government representatives, disrupt public order, transport, enterprises, departments and organizations in order to forcibly seize state power, and also directed the funds in the amount of 933,828 manat ($549,310) they received through APFP member Ibrahim Mammad and others, as well as directed funds received from Ramiz Mehdiyev and Abbas Abbasov to attract people from various regions of the republic to commit the aforementioned acts.

Investigative measures have been carried out in connection with criminal acts directed against state power.

Investigations into the criminal case are continuing.

