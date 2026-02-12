Azerbaijan attends debut strategic planning meeting ahead of COP31 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Delegations from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Brazil, Australia, and the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) took part in the first strategic planning meeting held in Istanbul ahead of COP31 on February 11-12, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev.

Besides, the representative of the president of Azerbaijan on climate issues and President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev participated and spoke online at the opening of the event.

The event discussed the preparation of the Turkish side for the substantive and logistical organization of COP31 and the mechanism of cooperation between Türkiye as the president of COP31, and Australia, which is responsible for the COP31 negotiation process, as well as the relevant strategy for ensuring the success of COP31.

At the same time, the event saw an exchange of views on the plans for the activities of the Troika (Azerbaijan, Brazil, and Türkiye) called the "Belem 1.5 Mission," established on the basis of the decision adopted at COP30 during the current year.

