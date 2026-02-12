Azerbaijan's Energy Minister receives Iranian ambassador

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with Iran’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the country, Mojtaba Demirchilou, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed the current state of cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries, joint projects being implemented, their progress, and prospects for further development.

The announcement highlighted that the forthcoming meeting of the State Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, scheduled to take place in Baku shortly, is anticipated to significantly enhance the progress of ongoing initiatives.

