Azerbaijan reflects on positive outcomes of U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s visit

Politics Materials 13 February 2026 11:33 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reflects on positive outcomes of U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s visit
Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Azerbaijani parliament has deliberated on and expressed strong appreciation for the recent visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the event at today's plenary session of the parliament.

" U.S. Vice President Vance visited Azerbaijan. The solid foundation for deepening cooperation was discussed. The rise of Azerbaijan's relations with the most powerful state in the world to a new level was made possible by the consistent and far-sighted policy of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Today, at a time when our region is undergoing serious changes, we highly appreciate the contribution of the U.S. to establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The agreements reached within the framework of the visit will create conditions for strengthening the international relations of our state," the speaker said.

