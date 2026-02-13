Azerbaijan announces volume of oil exports to Georgia for 2025

Moreover, Azerbaijan exported 23.4 million tons of crude oil and bituminous oil products to 21 countries, generating $12.1 billion. Compared to the same period in 2024, this represents a decrease of $2.4 billion, or 16.2% in value, while the volume increased by 215,000 tons or 0.9%. The exported products accounted for 48.28% of Azerbaijan’s total exports in 2025.

Additionally, exports included 735,800 tons of crude oil valued at $431.9 million, alongside oil and bituminous oil products containing 70% or more oil content. Compared to 2024, this segment increased by $97 million or 29% in value and by 198,200 tons or 36,9% in volume. These exports represented 1,72% of the country’s total export volume for the year.