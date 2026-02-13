Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
13 February 2026
Azerbaijan announces volume of oil exports to Georgia for 2025

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan exported crude oil and oil products derived from bituminous rocks to Georgia in 2025, totaling 3,838 tons worth $1.58 million.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan indicates that Georgia ranked 21st among countries importing Azerbaijani oil during the year.

Moreover, Azerbaijan exported 23.4 million tons of crude oil and bituminous oil products to 21 countries, generating $12.1 billion. Compared to the same period in 2024, this represents a decrease of $2.4 billion, or 16.2% in value, while the volume increased by 215,000 tons or 0.9%. The exported products accounted for 48.28% of Azerbaijan’s total exports in 2025.

Additionally, exports included 735,800 tons of crude oil valued at $431.9 million, alongside oil and bituminous oil products containing 70% or more oil content. Compared to 2024, this segment increased by $97 million or 29% in value and by 198,200 tons or 36,9% in volume. These exports represented 1,72% of the country’s total export volume for the year.

