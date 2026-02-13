Azerbaijan announces volume of oil exports to Georgia for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan
exported crude oil and oil products derived from bituminous rocks
to Georgia in 2025, totaling 3,838 tons worth $1.58 million.
Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan
indicates that Georgia ranked 21st among countries importing
Azerbaijani oil during the year.
Moreover, Azerbaijan exported 23.4 million tons of crude oil and
bituminous oil products to 21 countries, generating $12.1 billion.
Compared to the same period in 2024, this represents a decrease of
$2.4 billion, or 16.2% in value, while the volume increased by
215,000 tons or 0.9%. The exported products accounted for 48.28% of
Azerbaijan’s total exports in 2025.
Additionally, exports included 735,800 tons of crude oil valued
at $431.9 million, alongside oil and bituminous oil products
containing 70% or more oil content. Compared to 2024, this segment
increased by $97 million or 29% in value and by 198,200 tons or
36,9% in volume. These exports represented 1,72% of the country’s
total export volume for the year.