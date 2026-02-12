Ramiz Mehdiyev legalizes big amount of money - statement of Azerbaijani Security Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Ramiz Mehdiyev had legalized more than 17 million manat ($10 million) of criminally obtained funds until October 13, 2025, the statement of the Azerbaijani Security Service says, Trend reports.

Ramiz Mehdiyev is accused under Articles 278.1 (actions aimed at seizing state power), 274 (treason), and 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

As part of the criminal case, the chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), Ali Karimli, his adviser Mammad Ibrahim, as well as the former head of the Secretariat of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and former employee of the Presidential Administration, Eldar Amirov, have been arrested. The term of their detention measures was also extended for four months on the previous day.

