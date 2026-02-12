Secretary-General of Muslim Council praises Kazakhstan's role in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 12. Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders and Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Mohamed Abdelsalam, highly appreciates Kazakhstan's efforts in the peaceful settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports, citing the press service of the president of Kazakhstan.

Abdelsalam made this statement during a meeting with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In the meeting, Tokayev highlighted the critical importance of establishing principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, alongside the promotion of humanitarian values rooted in Islam. He emphasized that this role is in harmony with Kazakhstan’s political direction.

The president also expressed great satisfaction with the opening of the first council representation in Central Asia, which is located in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev stated that the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is considered one of the most prestigious international awards aimed at promoting the ideals of unity and responsibility. He also highlighted its contribution to the development of global dialogue and cooperation.

In turn, Abdelsalam confirmed his intention to continue active participation in the congresses of world and traditional religious leaders held in Astana.

On August 8, 2025, following the results of a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This project was named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.

During the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia" and signed a joint appeal by the ministers of foreign affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairman-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process).

