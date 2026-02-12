Azerbaijani SSS exposes cash discovery in Ramiz Mehdiyev’s residence (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Azerbaijan's State Security Service (SSS) has conducted investigations into criminal activities aimed against state authority, Trend reports.

As part of these investigations, footage from the residence of Azerbaijani citizen Ramiz Mehdiyev has been released, showing significant amounts of cash.

The service reports that Mehdiyev purportedly tried to usurp state power with the help of foreign intelligence agencies and aimed to violently alter the constitutional order. He reportedly aided representatives of a foreign country in actions contrary to Azerbaijan’s state security interests, amounting to treason.

Additionally, Mehdiyev is accused of legalizing over seventeen million manats obtained through criminal means up until October 13, 2025.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

