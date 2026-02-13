Special credit offer from Birbank for pension recipients

Birbank is introducing a new opportunity to enhance financial comfort for pension recipients. The bank has launched a special campaign offering favorable cash consumer loans for clients who receive their pension through Birbank.

As part of the campaign, customers can benefit from a discount of up to 3% on the “Daily needs loan” product and enjoy monthly payments starting from AZN 100 for every AZN 4 000 borrowed. The special offer is valid from February 11 to March 10.

The campaign is not limited to Birbank clients only. Individuals receiving their pension through other banks can also take advantage of this offer. The application process is simple and convenient. Applicants can access the loan section in the Birbank mobile app, fill in the required information, and complete their application within minutes. Alternatively, loan applications can be submitted at the nearest branch of Kapital Bank/Birbank.

For more information, please visit: https://www.b-b.az/tkpr.

