Azerbaijani SSS reveals foreign intel involvement in National Council's unrest plans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. An organization called the “National Council of Democratic Forces” (National Council) acted with the financial assistance and other forms of organizational support of foreign special service agencies to commit mass riots to forcibly seize state power, the statement of the Azerbaijani State Security Service (SSS) says, Trend reports.

Thus, after creation of an organization called the “National Council of Democratic Forces” (National Council), which nominated Ibrahimbeyov, a foreign national, as a candidate for the Presidential elections of Azerbaijan in 2013, they acted with the financial assistance and other forms of organizational support of foreign special service agencies to commit mass riots, disobey lawful demands of government representatives, disrupt public order, transport, enterprises, departments and organizations to forcibly seize state power, and also directed the funds for 933,828 manat ($549,310) they received through APFP member Ibrahim Mammad and others, as well as directed funds received from Ramiz Mehdiyev and Abbas Abbasov to attract people from various regions of the country to commit the aforementioned acts.

As a result of prior negotiations in accordance with the request of the authorized persons of the relevant foreign state, in a secret letter addressed by the “National Council” to the leadership of this foreign state in 2013, there was a request to support the activities of the “council” and a proposal to put pressure on the Azerbaijani state to implement the “reforms” carried out in that country in Azerbaijan as well.

