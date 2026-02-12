Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan reviews last year's outcomes and measures to bolster capital market

Economy Materials 12 February 2026 16:47 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Taleh Kazimov/X

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) discussed the results of 2025 and measures to reinforce the country's capital market, the CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"At the CBA, a meeting was held with the leadership of the Capital Market Association of Azerbaijan, the Baku Stock Exchange, the National Depository Center, and investment companies.

As part of the meeting, we discussed the trends observed in the capital markets at the end of 2025, the key factors influencing the development of the sector, as well as issues related to the strengthening of the market infrastructure.

The discussions paid special attention to the sustainable development of capital markets, increasing the financial stability of investment companies, protecting the rights of investors, and deepening financial intermediation," the post reads.

He added that an exchange of views was held on improving the current legislative base, as well as initiatives aimed at supporting the development of capital markets.

