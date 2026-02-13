Trump plans April visit to China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to visit China in April, noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a return visit to the United States later this year, Trend reports.

"I'm going to visit President Xi in April. I'm looking forward to it. He's coming to visit us later this year, and I'm looking forward to it too," Trump said during a media briefing at the White House.

He added that relations between the US and China, as well as his personal rapport with the Chinese leader, are currently in excellent condition.

