Uzbekneftegaz, U.S.-based Honeywell agree to establish joint working group

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 13. Uzbekneftegaz and Honeywell have agreed to establish a joint working group to elaborate on future projects in detail, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The agreement was formalized during a meeting between Abdugani Sanginov, Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz, and a delegation from Honeywell, led by Uygar Doyuran, Vice President and General Manager for the Middle East, Türkiye, Central Asia, and Africa.

During the discussions, both parties explored promising avenues for collaboration, with a particular focus on digital transformation initiatives, the integration of advanced management systems, and the modernization of production processes.

They further underscored their shared commitment to expanding cooperation in the introduction of digital solutions and the application of artificial intelligence technologies within the oil and gas sector.

Additionally, the parties outlined a phased roadmap for the implementation of the projects, encompassing the preparation of technical proposals, the establishment of cooperation frameworks, and the development of a detailed implementation schedule.

Honeywell, a leading U.S.-based technology and industrial company, specializes in automation, digital solutions, and engineering technologies, serving diverse sectors, including energy, manufacturing, and aerospace.