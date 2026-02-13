Turkmenistan, Japan discuss strengthening scientific and tech cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 13. Turkmenistan and Japan engaged in discussions aimed at further advancing bilateral scientific and technological cooperation, as well as facilitating the entry of new Japanese companies into the Turkmen market, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Japan, Atadurdy Bayramov, and Hideomi Koinuma, President of the Turkmen-Japanese Scientific and Technological Association, along with representatives from Japanese companies collaborating with the association.

During the meeting, the participants explored potential projects, including those proposed by Tohkemy Corporation for the implementation of advanced water purification technologies and equipment in Turkmenistan.

Additionally, the capabilities of Japanese firms Sustec and Carbon Cryo Capture Co., Ltd. were showcased, with a focus on their cutting-edge technologies, such as high-precision exploration devices utilizing quantum sensitivity for underground resource detection and CO₂ separation technologies within the liquefied gas sector.