Iran's Golestan Province rolls out multiple solar power plants
In Golestan Province, Iran, nine solar power plants have been set in motion. These plants will be a game changer for the region's renewable energy capacity. A fresh wave of solar plants is in the works, aiming to wrap up before the current administration takes its final bow.
