Turkmenistan, WHO explore new frontiers for health sector cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 11. Turkmenistan and the World Health Organization (WHO) discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation across priority areas, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions were conducted via videoconference between Myakhri Bashimova, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Azat Ovezov, Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Industry, and Egor Zaitsev, Head of the WHO Country Office in Ashgabat.

The dialogue placed particular emphasis on the preparations for the forthcoming High-Level Dialogue on Global Health Diplomacy, which is set to take place in Turkmenistan later this month.

Following the exchange, the participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and expressed a strong willingness to pursue joint initiatives and projects within the health sector.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has maintained a country office in Turkmenistan since 1995, collaborating closely on strengthening health systems, preventing noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), fighting tuberculosis, and improving pandemic preparedness. Recent initiatives include developing a 2026–2030 TB strategy, enhancing WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene) infrastructure, and training specialists in cancer care.