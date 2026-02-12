Moody’s predicts slower economic growth for Uzbekistan through 2027
Uzbekistan’s insurance market is set to continue expanding, supported by steady economic growth and rising lending activity, according to new forecasts by Moody’s.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy