Azerbaijani FM, Arab delegation moot regional security in Middle East, S. Caucasus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and a delegation led by the President of the Arab Parliament Mohamed Ahmed Alyammahi discussed regional security in the Middle East and South Caucasus today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The discussion included Azerbaijan's relations with Arab countries and the Arab League and the Arab Parliament in general and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The meeting emphasized that the development of relations with Muslim countries, including Arab countries, is one of the priority directions in the foreign policy of Azerbaijan. Besides, the meeting noted that Azerbaijan has always worked to ensure stability, security, and peace in the region, and the importance of increasing efforts to prevent conflicts and wars.

Solidarity was expressed regarding the importance of efforts to resolve the current situation in the Gaza Strip. The meeting once again underscored that in the context of the Palestinian issue, Azerbaijan is guided by the "two-state" principle and supports the solution in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

In addition, the importance of the mediation efforts carried out by Azerbaijan in recent years was emphasized.

Bayramov provided the other party with details about the past conflict, the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, and the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories in the post-conflict period.

The meeting also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel