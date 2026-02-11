Uzbekistan, World Bank step up cooperation to strengthen SMEs

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 11. Uzbekistan and the World Bank discussed further expanding cooperation to support the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between a World Bank delegation and First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Ilkhom Norkulov.

During the talks, the sides explored prospects for implementing joint initiatives and projects aimed at strengthening the SME sector. Particular attention was paid to providing systematic support to businesses, ensuring broader access to financial resources, and promoting financial inclusion.

The discussions also focused on helping SMEs foster innovation, expand quality and formal employment, and enhance the overall capacity of entrepreneurial entities across the country.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to further advance bilateral cooperation and maintain dialogue on the identified priority areas.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s portfolio of joint projects with the World Bank currently exceeds $14 billion, reflecting the scale of their ongoing partnership.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel