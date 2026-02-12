Germany and Central Asia strengthen strategic partnership in key dialogue

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 12. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed expanding economic cooperation and transport links between Europe and Central Asia with the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the press office of the German President.

The meeting was held within the framework of Germany’s strategic partnership with the five Central Asian states - Z5+1.

Participants also addressed regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan, and cooperation in the management of water resources.

In the course of the meeting, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political, economic, and regional ties and to supporting sustainable development and stability across Central Asia.