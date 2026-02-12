Kazakhstan launches advanced pumping unit at Karazhanbas oil field

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 12. A subsidiary of KazMunayGas Karazhanbasmunai has installed an intelligent balance pumping unit at its Karazhanbas oil field, Trend reports via KMG.

The newly introduced equipment operates on a continuous motion principle, functioning effectively in both downward and upward directions. According to KMG, this innovative approach significantly lowers energy consumption while optimizing the load applied to the well. In contrast to traditional pumping units, which typically require a 22 kW electric motor, the new unit operates with a more energy-efficient 7.5 kW motor.

Furthermore, the design of the pumping unit enables it to be displaced up to 3 meters from the wellhead, thereby minimizing potential interference during underground and major well maintenance operations. The system is also equipped with remote control capabilities, integrated diagnostics, and fault prevention features, all managed through an automated system.

The new unit is scheduled for a six-month testing period to assess its performance.

KMG highlighted that the Karazhanbas field is situated in an area with complex geological conditions, involving the extraction of high-viscosity, tarry oil with a significant sulfur content. The adoption of advanced technologies and equipment represents a crucial step toward ensuring the long-term, sustainable development of the field.

Karazhanbasmunai is an oil company operating at the Karazhanbas oil field, located in the northern part of the Buzachi Peninsula in the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan. The field was discovered in 1974 and remains the largest shallow-lying deposit of high-viscosity oil in the CIS countries.