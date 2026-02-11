Azerbaijan, UAE discuss expansion of mutual investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijan and
the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have discussed expanding mutual
investments and deepening cooperation across key sectors, Trend reports.
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov shared details
of the discussions on his official X page.
“We were pleased to welcome to our country the delegation led by
Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of
Municipalities and Transport.
During the meeting, we expressed satisfaction with the elevation
of Azerbaijan-UAE relations to the level of strategic partnership.
We also highlighted prospects for joint projects, the expansion of
cooperation in transport, infrastructure, green energy,
digitalization, trade, and business, as well as opportunities to
increase mutual investments,” the post said.