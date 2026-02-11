Azerbaijan, UAE discuss expansion of mutual investments

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov shared details of the discussions on his official X page.

“We were pleased to welcome to our country the delegation led by Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport.

During the meeting, we expressed satisfaction with the elevation of Azerbaijan-UAE relations to the level of strategic partnership. We also highlighted prospects for joint projects, the expansion of cooperation in transport, infrastructure, green energy, digitalization, trade, and business, as well as opportunities to increase mutual investments,” the post said.

