Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with President of Arab Parliament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. On February 11, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with President of the Arab Parliament Mohammed Mohamed Ahmed Alyammahi, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend.

Meanwhile, it was noted that during the meeting, the first official visit of the President of the Arab Parliament to Azerbaijan was highly appreciated, and confidence was expressed that this visit would make an important contribution to the further development of relations between the two organizations, the expansion of opportunities for cooperation, and the deepening of ties. Sahiba Gafarova recalled with pleasure their joint participation in various international events, including a bilateral meeting in Cairo in November last year and the 2nd session of the Women's Parliamentary Forum of the Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly, held in Abu Dhabi in January this year.

The conversation emphasized that Azerbaijan's relations with Arab countries are developing successfully based on common historical and spiritual values and principles of mutual respect. It was noted that the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, paid great attention to the development of relations with these countries, and today this policy is being successfully continued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. It was particularly emphasized that within the framework of bilateral relations, intensive visits, regular contacts, and negotiations are being conducted, and the results achieved have made a significant contribution to the development of these ties.

The meeting noted that Azerbaijan is making serious efforts to promote Islam, strengthen Islamic solidarity, and combat Islamophobia. In this regard, the important initiatives put forward by our country in this area were highlighted. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova noted that mutual support and solidarity are demonstrated within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which we represent, and expressed confidence that cooperation on this platform will continue in the future. Azerbaijan's 20 years of successful cooperation with the League of Arab States was also touched upon, and it was recalled that President Ilham Aliyev was a guest of honour at the League's summit in 2022.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that special attention is being paid to deepening relations with Arab countries and developing ties through parliamentary channels. She noted that the Azerbaijani Parliament has working groups with most Arab parliaments, mutual visits and meetings are held, memoranda of cooperation are signed, and mutual support and solidarity are demonstrated within international organizations.

During the dialogue, satisfaction was expressed with the dynamic development of relations between the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (PNAM), established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev and currently chaired by Azerbaijan, and the Arab Parliament in recent years. The Speaker of Parliament recalled that in February 2023, during her visit to Cairo, she visited the headquarters of the Arab Parliament and stressed the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation signed during that visit. It was also noted that the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network's acquisition of observer status in the Arab Parliament that year had created new opportunities for cooperation.

Expressing his gratitude for the hospitality, the President of the Arab Parliament, Mohamed Ahmed Alyammahi, expressed his satisfaction with his official visit to Azerbaijan. Sharing his impressions of the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, the guest highly appreciated the tireless work of the head of state to establish peace and security in the South Caucasus. Emphasizing that the Arab world attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan, Mohamed Ahmed Alyammahi noted interest in deepening partnership in strategic areas such as trade, energy, and logistics. The President of the Arab Parliament also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its strong support on issues on the Arab world's agenda, especially the Palestinian issue.

The guest, noting that relations between parliaments had entered a new phase, emphasized that the cooperation and dialogue established by the institution he heads with the Parliament, as well as the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, were a solid foundation for expanding interparliamentary ties. He highly appreciated the role of the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament in the effective organization of the work of the Parliamentary Network and noted the importance of this important platform that brings parliaments together to discuss global issues. Mohamed Ahmed Alyammahi also invited the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament to attend and address the plenary session of the Arab Parliament.

The meeting offered the guest a comprehensive overview of the historical trajectory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, alongside a detailed examination of the functioning of the Azerbaijani Parliament. The Speaker of Parliament outlined the structure and operations of the legislative body, emphasizing the representation of political parties and the inclusion of women within Parliament. Additionally, the Speaker provided insights into the most recent parliamentary elections and highlighted that the current composition of Parliament was determined through elections conducted across the entirety of Azerbaijan.

Following the meeting, the guest signed the Commemorative Book of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The delegation, led by Mohamed Ahmed Alyammahi, viewed the “Victory Corner” dedicated to the 44-day Second Karabakh War, located in the plenary hall and lobby of the Azerbaijani Parliament.