Azerbaijan and Hungary hold consular consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary held the second consular consultations in Baku today, a source in the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, head of the ministry's consular department, and the Hungarian delegation by Balázs Farkas, director of the ministry's consular and citizenship department.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma, as well as officials of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, the State Employment Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the State Migration Service.

The consultations reviewed the current state and development prospects of cooperation in the field of consular relations with Hungary, an important strategic partner for Azerbaijan, with which there are high-level relations, as well as the possibilities of signing new bilateral documents in the field and digitalizing consular services.

The parties exchanged information on the latest developments in the consular field and discussed proposals to strengthen relations in legal assistance, education, migration, labor, and other areas.

