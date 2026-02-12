Turkmenistan and Germany strengthen interparliamentary ties in key talks

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 12. Turkmenistan and Germany engaged in discussions regarding interparliamentary cooperation, highlighting the crucial role of enhancing ties between the Turkmen Mejlis and the German Bundestag, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a meeting between the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, Armin Laschet, and delegations from the foreign ministries of Central Asian countries on February 11, in Berlin.

The two sides proposed the establishment of regular meetings between parliamentary leaders and representatives from both nations.

The discussion also highlighted the dynamic Turkmen-German cooperation on the international stage, particularly within the frameworks of the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan extended an invitation to Armin Laschet and the German delegation to visit Turkmenistan at a convenient time.

The Turkmen delegation, led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, is visiting Germany to participate in meetings within the Z5+1 format, which brings together Germany and the five Central Asian states – Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. During these meetings, the delegations discuss political, economic, and regional security issues, as well as transport, infrastructure, and interparliamentary cooperation with representatives of the German Bundestag.