Tajikistan's banking sector sees steady loan growth in 2025
Photo: Artificial intelligence
In 2025, Tajikistan’s banking system experienced steady growth in lending, reflecting stronger credit activity and expanding support for the economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy