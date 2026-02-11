Azerbaijan’s CBA discusses blueprint for commercial banks’ growth in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) has discussed the strategic goals of commercial
banks operating in the country, as well as priorities for further
strengthening regulatory and supervisory mechanisms, the CBA
Governor, Taleh Kazimov, wrote on his social media account,
Trend
reports.
“We held the first meeting of this year with the heads of
commercial banks operating in the country at the Central Bank.
Within the framework of the meeting, we discussed the results of
the banking sector’s performance for 2025, development prospects,
as well as key structural and existing challenges that could impact
financial stability. We also spoke about measures implemented and
planned to strengthen the sector’s resilience, deepen financial
intermediation, and improve the regulatory framework.
During the meeting, we conducted a broad exchange of views on
the strategic goals for the current year, as well as priorities for
further enhancing regulatory and supervisory mechanisms,” the post
reads.