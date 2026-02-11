Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's CBA discusses blueprint for commercial banks' growth in 2026

Economy Materials 11 February 2026 15:18 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s CBA discusses blueprint for commercial banks’ growth in 2026
Photo: Taleh Kazimov / LinkedIn

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has discussed the strategic goals of commercial banks operating in the country, as well as priorities for further strengthening regulatory and supervisory mechanisms, the CBA Governor, Taleh Kazimov, wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

“We held the first meeting of this year with the heads of commercial banks operating in the country at the Central Bank.

Within the framework of the meeting, we discussed the results of the banking sector’s performance for 2025, development prospects, as well as key structural and existing challenges that could impact financial stability. We also spoke about measures implemented and planned to strengthen the sector’s resilience, deepen financial intermediation, and improve the regulatory framework.

During the meeting, we conducted a broad exchange of views on the strategic goals for the current year, as well as priorities for further enhancing regulatory and supervisory mechanisms,” the post reads.

