Tajikistan, Germany reaffirm commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 12. Tajikistan and Germany confirmed their mutual readiness and interest in further developing bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The matter was agreed on February 11, 2026, in Berlin, during the inaugural meeting of the foreign ministers of Central Asia and Germany within the "C5+1" framework. On the sidelines of this meeting, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, hosted the foreign ministers from the countries of the region.

At the outset of the meeting, Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, conveyed the warmest regards of President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan to Germany’s Federal President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Both Muhriddin and Steinmeier expressed satisfaction with the ongoing expansion of multilateral relations between Tajikistan and Germany.

They further emphasized that bilateral relations between the two countries are progressing steadily and purposefully across all areas.

Additionally, the meeting featured a productive exchange of views on various regional and international issues.

Earlier, Farrukh Hamralizoda, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, engaged in discussions with Michael Harms, Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, focusing on initiatives to enhance bilateral cooperation.