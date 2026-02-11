President of Kazakhstan receives credentials from Greek and Portuguese ambassadors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 11. President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received the credentials of the new ambassadors of Greece, Antonia Katzourou, and Portugal, José de Castro Ataíde Amaral, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

In his address, Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan pursues a strictly peaceful foreign policy.

“All global challenges should be resolved peacefully through diplomatic channels and instruments,” he said.

The president conveyed greetings to the heads of state and government of Greece and Portugal and invited them to visit Astana.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Tokayev congratulated the ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan and reaffirmed the readiness of the Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide comprehensive support.

