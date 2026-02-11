Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
11 February 2026
The application of artificial intelligence should be widespread in state institutions - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Aysel Mammadli
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The application of artificial intelligence should be widespread in state institutions. This is the case in leading countries of the world today, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan titled "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture," Trend reports.

“In fact, according to my information, in some developed countries artificial intelligence agents, as they are called, help civil servants with day-to-day activities,” the head of state noted.

