BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The rise of hydropower in Tajikistan is becoming a game changer for bolstering energy security and fueling economic growth. As the world shifts gears towards eco-friendly energy, the nation is rolling up its sleeves to launch hydropower projects of all sizes, catching the eye of international investors left and right.

For example, earlier this year, at the international "Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026," Tajikistan engaged in discussions with the UAE's 40 Capital investment company about investment opportunities in small hydropower plants, showcasing the potential of renewable energy to enhance the country’s energy mix. The company is poised to conduct a comprehensive review of current projects and engage in collaboration with pertinent national agencies.

One notable instance of hydropower project execution is the Sebzor HPP, boasting an installed capacity of 11 MW, located in the Roshtkala district of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region. This innovative diversion-type plant, featuring three state-of-the-art turbines, produces more than 76 million kWh of clean electricity each year, effectively preventing around 45,000 tons of CO₂ emissions. The funding for the project came from Germany and the European Union.

On a larger scale, Tajikistan is making significant strides with the construction of the Rogun HPP, poised to be the largest hydropower plant in Central Asia, boasting an impressive installed capacity of 3,600 MW. An exciting new agreement with the Qatar Fund for Development has secured a concessional loan of $50 million to advance construction efforts, while ongoing negotiations with Kazakhstan pave the way for promising electricity export opportunities. The nations are set to formalize an intergovernmental agreement designed to harmonize energy systems, bolster agriculture, and enhance food security.

Hydropower in Tajikistan plays a pivotal role that transcends mere domestic energy needs. Small and large HPPs play a crucial role in boosting electricity reliability in mountainous and remote areas, fostering cross-border trade opportunities, and advancing international climate and infrastructure initiatives. In this scenario, essential elements involve drawing in foreign investment, complying with environmental and social standards, and achieving technical alignment with the energy systems of neighboring countries.

The implementation of hydropower projects presents multiple development scenarios. With a successful combination of small and large HPPs, Tajikistan could ensure stable energy supply, expand export potential, and strengthen its position as a regional energy hub. At the same time, dependence on external financing or political instability could slow large-scale project implementation, posing risks to achieving energy independence. Expanding hydropower will also require continuous compliance with environmental and social standards and careful management of impacts on ecosystems and local communities. Meanwhile, synchronizing energy systems with neighboring countries could boost export potential but will require alignment on technical and political terms.

Tajikistan’s water resources are proving to be more than just a source of electricity; they are becoming a pivotal element in the region's economic and energy landscape. Successfully implementing hydropower projects opens the door to sustainable development opportunities, yet it also brings challenges that hinge on the interaction of technological, financial, and political elements.