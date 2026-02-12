Kazakhstan's Senate ratifies EAEU - Mongolia interim trade agreement

Photo: Ministry of Investment, Industry and Science of the Moscow region of Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 12. The Senate (the upper house of the Kazakh parliament) has ratified the Interim Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Mongolia, Trend reports via the Kazakh parliament.

The agreement establishes a legal framework designed to facilitate trade liberalization and eliminate technical barriers to mutual trade.

Set for an initial duration of three years, with the option for extension, the agreement stipulates the reduction or removal of import customs duties on a broad array of goods, including grain, poultry, dairy products, oils, confectionery, metallurgical and chemical products, and vehicles, among others.

The scope of cooperation also extends to areas such as customs regulation, e-commerce, technical standards, and sanitary and phytosanitary measures.

Compliant with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, the provisions of the agreement aim to strengthen and sustain trade relations between the EAEU member states and Mongolia.

The Interim Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states, on one hand, and Mongolia, on the other, was signed in Minsk (Belarus) on June 27, 2025.