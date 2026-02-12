Uzbekistan, Japanese firms discuss accelerating new Tashkent airport project

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 12. Uzbekistan, Japan’s Sojitz Corporation, and JALUX have discussed key issues related to accelerating the implementation of the New Tashkent International Airport construction project, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The matter was reviewed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Ilzat Kasimov, and senior representatives of Sojitz Corporation and JALUX.

The parties underscored the urgency of expediting the signing of the public-private partnership (PPP) agreement and ensuring the comprehensive development of the airport’s infrastructure.

During the discussions, JALUX outlined its plans to enter the Uzbek market, highlighting its contributions to the airport’s commercial infrastructure, which includes duty-free operations, aviation catering, and related services. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued practical cooperation and the steady implementation of the agreements reached.

Sojitz Corporation, one of Japan’s leading trading and investment groups, operates across a wide array of sectors, including mechanical engineering, transportation, energy, industry, and infrastructure, with projects spanning more than 50 countries globally.

JALUX specializes in aviation and airport-related businesses, focusing on the development of airport commercial infrastructure, duty-free operations, aviation catering, and other associated services.