Kazakhstan to hold nationwide referendum for new constitution on March 15

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 11. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to hold a nationwide referendum on the adoption of a new constitution on March 15, 2026, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

The starting point for the constitutional reform was Tokayev’s initiative to establish a unicameral Parliament in Kazakhstan. The president announced this idea on September 8, 2025, during his annual Address to the Nation, aiming for a comprehensive political system reset and a positive impact on the country’s socio-economic development in the era of artificial intelligence.

On October 8, 2025, a decree was signed to establish a Parliamentary Reform Working Group, which included prominent legal scholars, experts, and representatives of political party factions and public organizations. On January 21, 2026, the Constitutional Commission was officially formed.

Today, Elvira Azimova, Chairperson of the Constitutional Commission and the Constitutional Court, reported to the president that following twelve sessions, the Commission had prepared a final draft of the new constitution, based on citizen and expert proposals submitted through the eGov and e-Otinish portals since October last year. The draft also incorporated approaches developed by the Parliamentary Reform Working Group from October through January.