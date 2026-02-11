President of Kazakhstan to sign decree on nationwide referendum for new constitution

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 11. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will soon sign a decree to hold a nationwide referendum on the adoption of a new constitution, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

He made the statement during a meeting with members of the Constitutional Commission.

Elvira Azimova, Chairperson of the Constitutional Commission and the Constitutional Court, reported that following twelve sessions, the Commission had prepared a final draft of the new constitution, based on citizen and expert proposals submitted through the eGov and e-Otinish portals since October last year. The draft also incorporated approaches developed by the Parliamentary Reform Working Group from October through January.

The Constitutional Commission proposed to submit the draft constitution to a nationwide referendum.

Tokayev pointed out that the new constitution signifies the finishing touch on the institutional makeover of the state and the leap into a brand-new constitutional framework.

He added that the draft reflects contemporary public values and principles of state policy while laying the foundation for long-term progressive development in Kazakhstan.

The starting point for the constitutional reform was Tokayev’s initiative to establish a unicameral Parliament in Kazakhstan. The president announced this idea on September 8, 2025, during his annual Address to the Nation, aiming for a comprehensive political system reset and a positive impact on the country’s socio-economic development in the era of artificial intelligence.

On October 8, 2025, a decree was signed to establish a Parliamentary Reform Working Group, which included prominent legal scholars, experts, and representatives of political party factions and public organizations.

On January 21, 2026, the Constitutional Commission was officially formed.

