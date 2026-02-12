ASCO cargo vessel completes first voyage following major overhaul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The “Gafur Mammadov” dry cargo vessel operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), part of AZCON Holding, has completed its first voyage following a major overhaul at the Torlak shipyard in Türkiye's Istanbul, Trend reports via ASCO.

The vessel transported a shipment of ammonium nitrate from the Port of Poti in Georgia to the Port of Giurgiulesti in Moldova, where the cargo has already been fully unloaded.

The “Gafur Mammadov” vessel is currently awaiting loading for its next assignment.

With a deadweight capacity of 5,500 tons and measuring 108 meters in length and 16.5 meters in width, the vessel has been operating outside the Caspian Sea since 2017.

