Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

ASCO cargo vessel completes first voyage following major overhaul

Economy Materials 12 February 2026 10:53 (UTC +04:00)
ASCO cargo vessel completes first voyage following major overhaul

Follow Trend on

Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The “Gafur Mammadov” dry cargo vessel operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), part of AZCON Holding, has completed its first voyage following a major overhaul at the Torlak shipyard in Türkiye's Istanbul, Trend reports via ASCO.

The vessel transported a shipment of ammonium nitrate from the Port of Poti in Georgia to the Port of Giurgiulesti in Moldova, where the cargo has already been fully unloaded.

The “Gafur Mammadov” vessel is currently awaiting loading for its next assignment.

With a deadweight capacity of 5,500 tons and measuring 108 meters in length and 16.5 meters in width, the vessel has been operating outside the Caspian Sea since 2017.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more