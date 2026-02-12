Central Asian nations and Germany strengthen ties through Z5+1 initiative

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 12. Central Asian nations discussed regional cooperation, economic development, and transport accessibility with Germany within the framework of the Z5+1 initiative, Trend reports via the German MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting held on February 11, 2026, in Berlin, between the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, and Germany’s Foreign Minister.

The primary objective of the meeting was to strengthen the strategic, political, and economic relations between Germany, the European Union, and Central Asia.

The talks focused particularly on energy security, transportation, and trade links, with the ministers exploring avenues to increase investment, foster joint projects, and enhance the value of business cooperation between Germany and the region.

In parallel to the ministerial meeting, an economic forum organized by the German Eastern Business Association featured the participation of nearly 30 German business representatives. The forum underscored the potential for collaborative projects, investment opportunities, and sustainable economic cooperation in sectors such as energy, raw materials, transportation, and infrastructure.

The meeting further emphasized Central Asia's strategic importance as a key partner for Europe. Participants reaffirmed Germany’s Strategic Regional Partnership with the region, initiated in 2023, and underscored the continued focus on collaborative efforts in climate, environmental, and people-to-people initiatives. The EU Special Representative for Central Asia was also present, emphasizing alignment with the EU's Team Europe approach to regional coordination.

The Z5+1 ministers reiterated their commitment to ongoing dialogue and cooperation across political, economic, and security domains. They also agreed to continue preparations for the forthcoming summit within the partnership framework.