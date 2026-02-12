Kazakhstan rolls out final draft of its new constitution

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 12. The final draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution has been published, Trend reports via the official website of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan.

The draft Constitution consists of 96 articles. It specifies that the Parliament of Kazakhstan, formed in accordance with the Constitution of August 30, 1995, will terminate its powers as of July 1, 2026.

The new Constitution, which will be adopted via a national referendum, is set to take effect on July 1, 2026, thereby superseding the previously enacted Constitution of Kazakhstan.

On February 11, 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued a decree, scheduling the national referendum for the adoption of the new Constitution on March 15, 2026.

The drive for constitutional reform was catalyzed by President Tokayev’s proposal to establish a unicameral Parliament in Kazakhstan. This initiative, first introduced during his annual Address to the Nation on September 8, 2025, seeks to reset the political framework comprehensively, fostering socio-economic advancement in the context of artificial intelligence.

On October 8, 2025, a directive was issued to form a Working Group dedicated to parliamentary reform. The group comprises distinguished legal scholars, experts, political party representatives, and members of civil society organizations.

Subsequently, on January 21, 2026, the Constitutional Commission was formally established.