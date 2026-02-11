Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 11 February 2026 23:01 (UTC +04:00)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Leading media outlets of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), including major news agencies, newspapers, news portals, and TV channels have extensively covered the outcomes of the talks held in Baku between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Trend reports.

The Turkish and TRNC media focused on the signing of the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America, describing the document as a “strategic step” in the dialogue between Baku and Washington.

The media outlets highlighted quotations from statements made by President Ilham Aliyev and the U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

The articles featured President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks concerning the Trump administration’s commitment to advancing the TRIPP project (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity).

The reports also highlighted J.D. Vance’s remarks on the contribution of Washington–Baku partnership to strengthening peace and prosperity in the region.

Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Signing of Azerbaijan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter in Turkish media spotlight (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more