President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with U.S. Vice President in spotlight of Georgian media (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Leading Georgian news portals, TV channels and radio stations have widely covered the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with JD Vance, Vice President of the United States, Trend reports.

The “interpressnews.ge”, “imedinews.ge”, “bpn.ge”, “1tv.ge”, “radiotavisupleba.ge”, “qafqazturk.com”, “aktual.ge”, “interpress.ge”, “24news.ge”, “rustavi2.ge”, “palitranews.ge” new agencies published articles highlighting the visit of JD Vance to Azerbaijan, his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, the signing ceremony of the “Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America,” as well as the press statements of both sides.

Published in Azerbaijani, Russian, Georgian, and English languages, the articles hailed JD Vance's official visit to Baku, highlighting the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States, the positive attitude of the Trump administration towards Azerbaijan, and providing detailed information about the Charter on Strategic Partnership.

The articles also featured various statements concerning the importance of peace in the region and worldwide, as well as global energy and transport projects carried out on Azerbaijan’s direct initiative and support.

More than 20 articles highlighting the U.S. Vice President’s visit and meetings to Baku were published citing AZERTAC.