Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Today, Azerbaijan fully provides itself with key energy sources - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 11 February 2026 17:30 (UTC +04:00)
Today, Azerbaijan fully provides itself with key energy sources - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Today, Azerbaijan fully provides itself with key energy sources and even exports them to global markets, said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on “Azerbaijan’s New Digital Architecture,” Trend reports.

“Considering that our plans for the development of renewable energy are also clearly defined - and have been repeatedly discussed - our generation capacity will further increase in the future based on the contracts that have been signed,” the head of state added.

Latest

Latest

Read more