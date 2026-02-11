Today, Azerbaijan fully provides itself with key energy sources - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Today, Azerbaijan fully provides itself with key energy sources and even exports them to global markets, said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on “Azerbaijan’s New Digital Architecture,” Trend reports.

“Considering that our plans for the development of renewable energy are also clearly defined - and have been repeatedly discussed - our generation capacity will further increase in the future based on the contracts that have been signed,” the head of state added.