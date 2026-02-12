President Ilham Aliyev awards special senior ranks to State Tax Service officials - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Several
employees of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of
the Republic of Azerbaijan have been awarded senior special ranks,
Trend
reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed
the relevant decree.
Under the decree, Orkhan Nazarli, Head of the State Tax Service,
was awarded the senior special rank of Second Class State Tax
Service Counselor.
Higher special rank of "2nd-class state tax service
advisor."
Orkhan Nazarli - Head of the State Tax Service
Higher special rank of "3rd-class state tax service
advisor."
Nijat Imanov - Head of the Main Department of Tax Policy
Abbas Ismayilov - Head of the Main Department of Tax Audit
Samad Valiyev - Head of the Main Department of Territorial Taxes
No. 2.