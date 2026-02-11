Iran casts light on spending on power grid dev't in Tehran Province
A substantial investment has been directed towards the development of Tehran's electricity grid. The funds are focused on improving infrastructure to meet the demands of peak electricity consumption. This includes the construction of small and medium-scale power plants, along with expanding solar energy capacity in the province.
