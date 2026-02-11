Winners of the “Red Hearts” educational scholarship program meet with donors

A meeting was held between the winners of the “Red Hearts” educational scholarship program, implemented by the Red Hearts Foundation, and the donors who support them on their educational journey. In a friendly breakfast setting, the donors shared their life and professional experiences with the students and offered valuable advice. The scholarship recipients, in turn, spoke about their career plans, academic achievements, and educational activities, and posed questions to the donors.

The event was attended by Farid Hidayatzade, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Corporate Sales Officer at Kapital Bank, Kamal Abdullayev, Board member, Chief Compliance Officer, as well as clients of Birbank Private.

Yusif Poladov, President of the Red Hearts Foundation, provided participants with detailed information about the “Red Hearts” educational scholarship program and the “Onu Oxut” (Donate for Education) campaign, noting that, for the first time this year, students will receive mentoring support from donors throughout the duration of their scholarship.

Since 2024, the “Red Hearts” educational scholarship program has been implemented in partnership between the Red Hearts Foundation and the Education Development Fund. For the 2025–2026 academic year, 995 applications were submitted, 73 candidates were invited to the interview stage, and 20 students were selected as winners. Within the scholarship program, with support from Birbank Private clients, 10 students receive full scholarships.

“Red Hearts” was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which operates as a foundation from 2020, mainly contributes to the formation of a culture of philanthropy in our country. Addressing sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, ecological balance restoration, education, training, and enlightenment, “Red Hearts” engages in social initiatives. By visiting https://redhearts.az you can get acquainted with Fund’s activities and support by making a donation.