Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Canada

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. We are deeply saddened by the tragic school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, Canada, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a post on its X page, Trend reports.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to the Canadian government and people, during this difficult time.

Our thoughts are also with those injured, and we wish them a swift and full recovery," the post said.

A shooting took place at a school in Tumbler Ridge, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 people. The body of the individual suspected of carrying out the attack was also found on the school premises.

