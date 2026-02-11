Uzbekistan discloses regional structure of loans issued by banks
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s banking sector continues to show strong regional concentration, with the capital accounting for nearly half of the country’s total loan portfolio.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy