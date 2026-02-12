Uzbekistan’s strategic partnership with AIIB reaches new heights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 12. The portfolio of joint projects between Uzbekistan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has exceeded $7 billion, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The figure was announced during the first meeting between Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade, and Zou Jiayi, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The parties acknowledged that Uzbekistan remains the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's (AIIB) largest partner in Central Asia, constituting 51% of the Bank’s operations in the region. On a global scale, Uzbekistan ranks sixth in terms of AIIB's total operational portfolio.

AIIB, established in 2016, is a multilateral development bank dedicated to financing sustainable infrastructure projects. With a capital base of $100 billion and an AAA credit rating from major international agencies, the Bank currently boasts 110 approved members worldwide.

The Bank collaborates with its partners to mobilize capital, investing in infrastructure and other critical sectors that foster sustainable economic development and enhance regional connectivity.