U.S. Vice President’s visit to Azerbaijan in world media spotlight (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The leading international media outlets have widely covered the visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance to Baku, his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, the signing ceremony of the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America, as well as the press statements delivered by both sides, Trend reports.

US media outlets such as the Associated Press, News Nation, Fox News, ABC, CNN, The Washington Post, PBS, Forbes Breaking News, and C-Span also extensively covered JD Vance’s visit to Baku, providing direct broadcasts of the joint press statement.

The Washington Post reported that during the visit, JD Vance outlined plans for a new transit corridor that would transform an abandoned section of the Soviet-era railway into the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

An article published by New York Post mentioned that during the press statement, Vice President JD Vance emphasized the role of Azerbaijanis who fought alongside U.S. Marines in Afghanistan, announcing the U.S. support for maritime security. He said the partnership would help strengthen regional peace and economic cooperation after a landmark agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the presence of President Trump.

The Herald USA reported that the Charter on Strategic Partnership signed between the two countries provides a framework for cooperation across domains such as defense, security, trade, and investment.

Meanwhile, an article published by Reuters headlined “US and Azerbaijan sign strategic partnership during Vance’s visit” quoted President Ilham Aliyev as saying: “Today, relations between the United States and Azerbaijan are entering an absolutely new phase.”

The French news agency AFP noted that JD Vance met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev prior to the signing of the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the U.S. and Azerbaijan.

The Turkish media outlets, including Anadolu Agency, Hürriyet, CNN Turk, TRT Avaz, Son Dakika, Dünya, Haber Türk and a number of other websites widely covered the U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Baku.

The leading Russian news agencies TASS, "Komsomolskaya Pravda", RBK, "Interfax", "Russian Today", "lenta.ru" and other media outlets have also provided extensive coverage of the signing of the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the United States and Azerbaijan.

The German news website "Deutsche Welle" published an article headlined "Vance is actively negotiating with Azerbaijan and Armenia." The article mentioned that the agreement would formalize the partnership between the two countries, ensuring an enduring relationship.

Several media outlets of Italy, Japan, Romania, Montenegro, Iran, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, China, Poland, Bulgaria, Austria, Latin American countries, and Arab countries also published articles highlighting U.S. Vice President JD Vance's visit to the South Caucasus, the signed documents, as well as the opportunities that these partnerships open up for regional cooperation.